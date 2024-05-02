Seven-year-old girl, woman and man were found shot dead in Zhytomyr region. According to one of versions, it was done by father - police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the morning of 2 May, the bodies of a man, a woman and a young child were found in a private house in Zhytomyr region. According to one of the police versions, the father did it.

This was reported by the police of Zhytomyr region, Censor.NET reports.

The police reported that criminal proceedings had been initiated over the premeditated murder.

"The incident took place in the village of Poliske: the Korosten District Police Department in Zhytomyr region received a report that the bodies of three people, including a child, had been found in a house. The man was supposed to be on daily duty, but he was absent from duty and did not answer the phone calls. When his colleagues visited him at his place of residence, they found the family dead and reported the tragedy to the police. The leadership of the Main Police Department of the region, investigators, operatives, criminalists and a forensic expert immediately arrived at the scene," the statement said.

It has been preliminarily established that the deaths of a 7-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were caused by gunshot wounds. One version of the incident is that the man shot the child and the woman and then committed suicide.









The circumstances of the incident are currently being clarified in the framework of criminal proceedings under Article 115(2)(1)(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the intentional murder of two or more persons and a young child.

A number of expert evaluations have been commissioned. Procedural guidance is provided by the Zhytomyr Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Ukrainians may have up to 5 million weapons in their possession.