ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11183 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
646 0

Russian army attacks Nikopol district 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery: man wounded, houses, medical facility and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On 3 May, Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery, in particular, Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrovsk rural communities came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 44-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack in Nikopol region. He received a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня

In total, during the day, the Russian army fired 11 times at the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery, attacking Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrovsk rural communities.

See more: Russians hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones: high-rise buildings, gymnasium, enterprise and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня

As a result of the attack, 13 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a medical facility, cars and power lines were damaged.

Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня

Read more: Four injured in Nikopol as result of shelling and kamikaze drone strike. PHOTOS

Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня
Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня
Наслідки ударів РФ по Нікопольщині 3 травня

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Nikopol (684)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 