Russian army attacks Nikopol district 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery: man wounded, houses, medical facility and power lines damaged. PHOTOS
On 3 May, Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery, in particular, Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrovsk rural communities came under fire.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a 44-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack in Nikopol region. He received a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
In total, during the day, the Russian army fired 11 times at the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery, attacking Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrovsk rural communities.
As a result of the attack, 13 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a medical facility, cars and power lines were damaged.
