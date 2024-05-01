ENG
Four injured in Nikopol as result of shelling and kamikaze drone strike. PHOTOS

Russians attacked Nikopol with artillery and a kamikaze drone. Four civilians were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized. They are in state of moderate severity. Also, a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were injured. They received the necessary medical care.

"Several departments of the local hospital and an ambulance were damaged. A school and a sports ground were damaged. Seven private houses and six outbuildings were damaged. Street lighting poles and power lines were hit. A car caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire," the RMA added.

To recap, on April 30, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district five times with artillery and attacked the area three times with attack UAVs, the RMA reported.

