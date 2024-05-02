Russians hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones: high-rise buildings, gymnasium, enterprise and power line damaged. PHOTOS
On 2 May, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was under Russian shelling. The occupiers used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets Myrove, Pokrovsk rural communities came under hostile attack.
Three multi-storey buildings, as many private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In addition, a gymnasium and an enterprise were damaged.
The shelling also damaged 4 trucks and a moped. A car caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. A power line was also hit.
The head of the RMA noted that there were no casualties.
An air raid alert has been announced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password