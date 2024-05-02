Russians hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones: high-rise buildings, gymnasium, enterprise and power line damaged. PHOTOS

On 2 May, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was under Russian shelling. The occupiers used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets Myrove, Pokrovsk rural communities came under hostile attack.

Three multi-storey buildings, as many private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In addition, a gymnasium and an enterprise were damaged.

The shelling also damaged 4 trucks and a moped. A car caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. A power line was also hit.



The head of the RMA noted that there were no casualties.

An air raid alert has been announced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

