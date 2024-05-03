Russian troops launch combined missile attack on Chuhuiv: three people are wounded, railway station and apartment building are damaged. PHOTOS
Today, on 3 May, the occupiers used four missiles - S-300 and Tornado-S - during an attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"On 3 May, around 11:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled Chuhuiv. The railway station building, an apartment building and cars were damaged.
Three civilians were wounded: two men aged 45 and a 34-year-old man. The victims were taken to hospital," the statement said.
According to preliminary data from the regional prosecutor's office, the enemy launched a combined attack on the city with two S-300 missiles and two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warheads.
