Russian troops launch combined missile attack on Chuhuiv: three people are wounded, railway station and apartment building are damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 May, the occupiers used four missiles - S-300 and Tornado-S - during an attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 3 May, around 11:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled Chuhuiv. The railway station building, an apartment building and cars were damaged.



Three civilians were wounded: two men aged 45 and a 34-year-old man. The victims were taken to hospital," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists hit residential area in Kharkiv: woman died and houses are destroyed (updated). PHOTOS

According to preliminary data from the regional prosecutor's office, the enemy launched a combined attack on the city with two S-300 missiles and two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warheads.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Chuhuiiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged







