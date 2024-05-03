Volodymyr Ivashchenko, soldier of Rubizh National Guard Rapid Response Brigade, was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

On May 3, Volodymyr Ivashchenko, a fighter of the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by Yuliia Solodko on behalf of the family, Censor.NET reports.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to share the tragic news: On 3 May, Volodymyr Ivashchenko, a fighter with the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk direction.

Read more: Warrior and volunteer Eduard Khatmullin was killed in battles for Ukraine

Volodymyr was educated, courageous, kind and sincere. As for his official life events, he graduated from Rusanivka Physics and Mathematics Lyceum, studied on an exchange program in the United States, graduated from KPI with a degree in Applied Systems Analysis, and worked as a programmer. He stood up to defend Ukraine and all of us back in 2015, later demobilized and worked in his specialty, and from the first days of the full-scale invasion he joined his native unit, with which he went through almost all the hottest spots of the front. He was wounded in the fall of 2022 during the battles for Bakhmut, and after his recovery - again with his comrades. Twice he went abroad for training. He had received combat awards. He was also modest and had an incredible sense of humor, loved animals and rescued many of them from the war zone (pictured here with the rescued Ruby in Dnipro in 2022).

In the summer of 2022, Volodymyr got married, and this summer, he and Alona Riazantseva were expecting their first-born.

Inexplicable pain for his wife, his parents, his brother, all his relatives and friends who knew him. For his comrades in arms who lost a sincere comrade, a professional in his field. For Ukraine, which has lost a worthy defender. For all of us.

See more: Soldier Vitalii Shnurenko died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Please express your support and gratitude - we live, work and love thanks to Volodymyr and heroes like him.

If you have the opportunity, please donate to any fundraiser in Volodymyr's memory. His comrades in arms will definitely avenge him.

The family will announce separately the place and time of the funeral on his page.

Rest in peace, Volodymyr..." - the message reads.



