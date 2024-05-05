At night, "Shahed" hit private sector of Kharkiv. PHOTOS
Occupants attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds once again, on Sunday night an enemy drone hit the private sector
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov
"A shahed hit the private sector of Osnoviansk district. Three private houses caught fire as a result of the strike. Rescue services are working quickly at the scene," the statement said.
On 4 May, at around 01:17 am, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds. A two-story office and warehouse building, as well as a tire fitting building, were set on fire by the falling wreckage of enemy drones.
