Attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: man’s body was recovered from rubble of private house. PHOTO
On 4 May, Russians launched a missile attack on Druzhkivka. The main impact was on the private residential sector
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
During the rescue operations, rescuers removed the body of a deceased man born in 1977 from the rubble of a destroyed private house.
Emergency rescue operations have been completed.
Earlier it was reported that a 46-year-old man died as a result of a strike on Druzhkivka.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password