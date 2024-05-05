Attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: man’s body was recovered from rubble of private house. PHOTO

On 4 May, Russians launched a missile attack on Druzhkivka. The main impact was on the private residential sector

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

During the rescue operations, rescuers removed the body of a deceased man born in 1977 from the rubble of a destroyed private house.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed.

Earlier it was reported that a 46-year-old man died as a result of a strike on Druzhkivka.

Read more on Censor.NET: The enemy fired 19 times at settlements in Donetsk region during the day, and struck again at Pokrovsk district on the morning of 5 May. There are dead and wounded. Photo report



