Occupiers fired five missiles at Sloviansk thermal power plant. PHOTO

Today, on 5 May, the Russian military fired five missiles at the territory of Sloviansk TPP.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne Donbas, this was stated by the deputy head of the Mykolaiv CMA, Volodymyr Proskunin.

According to Proskunin, the shelling of Donbasenergo's Sloviansk TPP began at 10:35 a.m. The attack damaged a number of facilities at the plant.





He noted that the Russian military struck with four cluster missiles from Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and one high-explosive missile.

No one was reportedly injured in the shelling.

As a reminder, Slavianskaya TPP was already under Russian fire on 17 September 2022. A fire broke out on the plant's territory and damaged equipment