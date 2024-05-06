Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed and 6 were wounded in Russian shelling. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupation forces killed 1 person and wounded 6.

Pokrovskyi district.

Thus, as a result of shelling of the Marinka community, 2 people were injured: in Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka. The occupiers also shelled the Kurakhivska community: administrative buildings were damaged in Hostre, 3 private houses in Veselyi Hai, 2 houses in Kurakhivka, and the private sector in Kurakhove. In the Hrodivka community, 2 houses were destroyed in Prohres.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman community, Terny, Yampolivka and Zarichne were shelled. An enterprise was damaged in Mykolayivka community. In Kostiantynivska community, 4 houses were damaged: 2 in Mykolaivka and 2 in Novomarkove.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovoyarsk community, 1 person died and 1 was injured; 9 private houses, a multi-storey building, infrastructure and industrial facilities were damaged. In Krymske of Toretsk community, 4 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 20 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 57 people, including 2 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

