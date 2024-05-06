ENG
Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers. PHOTOS

On Infantry Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with infantry soldiers, relatives of fallen heroes and unit commanders, and presented state awards, battle flags and merit awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський привітав військових з нагоди Дня піхоти

On behalf of all Ukrainians, the President thanked the infantry soldiers for their strength, courage and resilience. "I thank all our soldiers for the fact that Ukraine was able to withstand this war and retains the ability to achieve its goals. And every Ukrainian - all our people - must always remember what our soldiers are going through, how much pain and loss they are going through," Zelenskyy said.

Зеленський вручив нагороди з нагоди Дня піхоти

The Head of State presented the Order of the Golden Star to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine. They were awarded the highest state award:

  • Junior Sergeant Anton Kovalenko
  • soldier Danylo Podybailo

Зеленський передав нагороди близьким загиблих Героїв України
Зеленський передав нагороди близьким загиблих Героїв України

Three soldiers were awarded the Presidential Cross of Military Merit:

  • Captain Roman Yeskov
  • Major Valerii Lobov
  • Junior Sergeant Pavlo Svyrydiuk

Нагородження з нагоди Дня піхоти Зеленський
Нагородження з нагоди Дня піхоти Зеленський
Нагородження з нагоди Дня піхоти Зеленський
Нагородження з нагоди Дня піхоти Зеленський

The President also presented one serviceman with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of II degree, and three with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of III degree. Three soldiers received Orders "For Courage" of the second degree, and five - "For Courage" of III degree.

Зеленський вручив бригадам бойові прапори

Зеленський вручив бригадам бойові прапори

The Head of State presented combat flags to the 22nd, 31st, 32nd and 65th Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 47th and 66th Separate Mechanized Brigades received the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery".

Зеленський вручив нагороди з нагоди Дня піхоти

