Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 4 were wounded. Russia fired 11 times on territory of region. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked localities in Donetsk region 11 times over the past day.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Volnovakha district.
A house in Velyka Novosilka was damaged by a Russian strike.
Pokrovskyi district.
An infrastructure facility was damaged in Elizavetivka of the Marinka community. The Russians also shelled Kurakhove, Kurakhivka and Veselyi Hai.
Kramatorsk district.
A garage was destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman community. In Illinivska community, 4 houses were damaged: 2 in Kalynove and 2 in Stara Mykolaivka.
Bakhmut district.
The Russians also struck Toretsk, damaging 3 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility. In Chasovoyarsk community, 10 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 11 times at localities in Donetsk region. 506 people, including 51 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
According to Filashkin, 1 person was killed in Petrivka and 4 were injured in Kostiantynivka.
