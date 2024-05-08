Investigation into murder of teenager in funicular completed - Prosecutor General’s Office

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Region, a pre-trial investigation was completed against an officer of the State Protection Department of Ukraine over the premeditated murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv for hooliganism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, the investigation found that on 7 April 2024, at the upper station of the capital's funicular, a law enforcement officer, while intoxicated, provoked a conflict with a group of teenagers.

"After getting out of the carriage, the suspect pushed the minor out of hooliganism. As a result of the fall, the victim broke the glass with his head and suffered a fatal cut to his neck, from which he died before the arrival of doctors," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

It is also reported that the suspect is currently in custody. The defence has been granted access to the materials for review, after which the indictment will be sent to court.

Murder of a minor in a Kyiv funicular

On the evening of 7 April, a conflict arose between a man and a group of young men at the station of the Kyiv funicular. During the incident, the suspect pushed one of the teenagers. The teenager smashed a window pane with his head and sustained injuries in the form of cut wounds to his neck, from which he died before the arrival of doctors.

The law enforcement officer involved in the tragedy at the station was served with a notice of suspicion.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had opened a criminal investigation into a murder at a funicular station in Kyiv.

