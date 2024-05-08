Soldiers of 79th SAAB shoot down two Russian Lancets with small arms. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy Lancet drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the page of the Air Assault Forces Command.

As noted, enemy attack drones entered the defence line of the 79th Brigade to destroy artillery systems.

The anti-aircraft gunners of the 79th Air Force detected the movement of the predatory "birds" in time and shot them down with accurate small arms fire.

