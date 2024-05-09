Day in Donetsk region: Three districts were under fire, there are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces fired 14 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

2 people were injured in Krasnohorivka. Administrative buildings were damaged in Kurakhove and Horishne, and 2 private houses in Hirnyk. The outskirts of Selidove were shelled.

Kramatorsk district.

Russian shelling in Lyman destroyed 6 private houses and damaged 2 administrative buildings. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka and Mykolaivka communities were shelled. In the Illinivska district, 15 houses were damaged in Stara Mykolayivka and 1 in Zorya.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 multi-story buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. In Zalizne of the Toretsk district, 2 houses were damaged, and 1 more in Serebrianka of the Siverska district.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 307 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

