Russians conducted over 20 attacks on Nikopol region: 2 people killed, 8 wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It's been an extremely difficult day for the Nikopol region. From morning till evening there were continuous attacks. Artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, kamikaze drones. In total - more than two dozen attacks," noted Lysak.

Two people died in Nikopol as a result of shelling. A total of eight people were injured. Among them are girls aged 15 and 16. They are in moderate condition.

According to Lysak, eight high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were damaged in the city. The roofs of two houses caught fire and were extinguished.

"A kindergarten, a fire station, a building of a charity organization, a bank, and shops were destroyed. A dozen cars were smashed. In particular, the rescuers' official transport and an ambulance," wrote the head of the RMA.

In addition, the occupiers shelled Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrive communities. In the latter, a private house, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged.

