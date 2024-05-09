Russian troops shelled Nikopol in morning: 2 people were killed, two more were wounded. PHOTOS

In the early morning hours of 9 May 2024, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the enemy shelling of Nikopol

According to him, two people were killed and two others were wounded in the hostile attack.

"Enemy artillery ended the lives of a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. The men are 39 and 67 years old," the statement said.

Consequences of the shelling of Nikopol

The JMA also noted that a private house caught fire due to shelling by Russian troops. Two more were damaged. 5 apartment buildings, a shop, 2 trade pavilions, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged.













See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol region over 15 times, destroyed an enemy X-59/69 missile in Dniprovskyi district. PHOTOS

As a reminder, during the massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024, air defense forces shot down 4 missiles and 5 Shaheds over the Dnipro region. Later it became known that 8 enemy missiles were shot down over the region.

During the day on 8 May, more than a dozen attacks were carried out by Russians on the Nikopol district.