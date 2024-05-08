ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupiers attacked Nikopol region over 15 times, destroyed an enemy X-59/69 missile in Dniprovskyi district. PHOTOS

Over a dozen attacks were carried out by Russians on Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region in one day. Nikopol, Myrovka and Pokrovsk communities were under attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones.

12 houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged. In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged and a private enterprise building caught fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. The shelling also damaged cars, power lines and a gas pipeline.

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

It is reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

In turn, the Eastern AC reported that a TD unit destroyed an X-59/69 guided missile in the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Lysak noted that fires broke out in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the rocket debris falling. Rescuers extinguished them.

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

As reported earlier, during a massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024, air defence forces shot down 4 missiles and 5 Shaheds over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Later it became known that 8 enemy missiles were shot down over the region.

