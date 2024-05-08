Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine: large-scale fire broke out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region. PHOTO

On the morning of 8 May, during a massive air attack on Ukraine, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSES.

As noted, the hit caused a large-scale fire.

"Fortunately, none of the facility's employees or civilians were injured. The State Emergency Service engaged 63 personnel and 18 vehicles to extinguish the fire," the statement said.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

As Censor.NET reported, between 23:10 and 23:20 on 7 May, three Tu-95MS were spotted taking off from the Russian airfield Olenya. On the morning of 8 May, Russian troops carried out another massive missile attack.

According to the Air Force, 39 enemy missiles and 20 Shaheds were destroyed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 8 May. The air defence forces and means destroyed all air targets in the capital. In Kyiv region, a civilian infrastructure facility caught fire as a result of a missile attack.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region.

Censor.NET reported that the occupiers also attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Russian troops attacked 7 regions of Ukraine, power facilities and about 30 houses were hit.