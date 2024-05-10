Ruscists have set up full-fledged firing positions on roof of ZNPP, equipment and ammunition are stored at plant - Enerhodar Mayor Orlov. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces continue to violate nuclear safety standards at the seized Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said this on Telegram.

"According to information from open sources (including personal pages on social media of the occupiers themselves), the Russian military is constantly present at the plant, and they have deployed their military equipment and ammunition right on the territory of the NPP, inside the turbine rooms of the power units, turning the nuclear facility into a military base," he said.

According to Orlov, the occupiers publish relevant photos on social media.

"In addition, the Russian military has set up full-fledged firing positions in the premises and on the roof of the reactor compartments of the power units.

Machine-gun emplacements in the reactor compartment, a bunch of heavy weapons and man-portable air defence systems on the roof of the power units, armed Russian military on the territory of the plant - this is how the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe looks like now," he added.















Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the Russian army was using the occupied ZNPP as a military foothold.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that ruscists were using kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors.

IAEA experts also recorded outgoing artillery fire from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

