Russians use kamikaze drones over nuclear reactors of ZNPP - DIU. VIDEO

Russian occupants are using attack drones over the nuclear reactors of the seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received the relevant video evidence.

It is noted that the DIU's active action units have obtained evidence that the Russian occupiers are using kamikaze drones at the seized ZNPP. The video from the Russian FPV drone was obtained with the help of electronic intelligence.

The footage is marked UT4D.TT, which indicates that the drone was supplied by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The station is used for training UAV pilots

Ukrainian intelligence also recorded that the flight path of the Russian kamikaze drone was flying over ZNPP power units in the direction of the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are under constant enemy attack.

In addition, the Russians have equipped launch pads for their UAVs near the plant's sixth reactor.

"Since the summer of 2023, the territory of the seized nuclear power plant has been used by the Russians to train FPV drone pilots - this is done by the so-called Arkhangel school, which is funded by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly GRU)," the DIU said.

"The listed facts and evidence are yet another evidence of the criminal and irresponsible activities of the aggressor state of Russia at the nuclear facility occupied by it, which could have catastrophic consequences," the intelligence service said.

As a reminder, on 18 April, the training center of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was once again attacked by a drone. The IAEA representatives at ZNPP heard the explosion at 10:35 am local time. They were denied access to the training center, which is located outside the perimeter of the ZNPP site, to assess the extent of the incident.

A day later, on 19 April, IAEA experts recorded outgoing artillery fire from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.