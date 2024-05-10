Slovak President Chaputova visits Moshchun to honor fallen defenders. PHOTOS

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova visited Kyiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the third visit of the President during the war. Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka. She has seen all the consequences of the "Russian world" with her own eyes.

Today we visited Moshchun. This is another settlement that suffered significant destruction as a result of the full-scale invasion by the Russian occupiers. The Angels of Victory memorial honoured the memory of the fallen defenders of Moshchun. Thanks to their courage and heroism, the attack on Kyiv was stopped.

On behalf of the people of Kyiv region, he thanked Ms Zuzana for her consistent position and support for Ukraine. In times of war, it is priceless to have true friends," he said.

