More than 1700 civilians have already been evacuated from border area of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

From 10 May to 12:00 on 13 May, police evacuated 1741 citizens from the border communities of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region,

Under constant shelling, police officers continue to evacuate people from Tsyrkunivka, Lipetsk and Vovchansk territorial communities to safe places.

"The Russian military does not stop shelling the border of the Kharkiv region. Towns and villages are under constant artillery, rocket and bomb attacks. Since 10 May and as of 12:00 on 13 May, 1741 citizens have been evacuated by police alone," the police said.

Evacuation crews of the Kharkiv regional police provide assistance to all those in need.

"Dear citizens, if you or your relatives decide to evacuate from settlements that are under enemy shelling, please contact the evacuation hotline at 0-800-33-92-91, the special police line 102 or the nearest police station," the Kharkiv police press service added.

















