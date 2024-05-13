Occupiers shelled Nikopol district 17 times: 16 private houses, greenhouses and outbuildings damaged. PHOTOS

On 13 May, the Russian army fired kamikaze drones and artillery at the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Myrovkka, and Chervonohryhorivka rural communities were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"In the morning, the silence in the Nikopol region was interrupted by enemy attacks. During the day, the Russian army struck the area 17 times with kamikaze drones and artillery," Lysak wrote.

As noted, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities were attacked.

A five-storey building, 16 private houses, a car and several greenhouses were damaged. 10 outbuildings were smashed, another one was destroyed. An agricultural company was damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

"People survived," added the head of the RMA.











