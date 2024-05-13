Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council, arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
On Tuesday, 13 May, Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, arrived in Kyiv.
This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I am pleased to welcome Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, to Kyiv," Brink wrote.
The diplomat also added that the United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression.
Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced the key conditions for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine. These include, in particular, anti-corruption reforms and accountable use of US aid.
