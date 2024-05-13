ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7714 visitors online
News Photo
3 749 15

Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council, arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 13 May, Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am pleased to welcome Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, to Kyiv," Brink wrote.

13 травня в Київ прибув Майкл Карпентер

The diplomat also added that the United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced the key conditions for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine. These include, in particular, anti-corruption reforms and accountable use of US aid.

Read more: USA is against idea of "territory in exchange for peace" for Ukraine, concessions to imperial appetites of Russian Federation is not way to peace, - Ambassador to the OSCE Carpenter

Author: 

Kyyiv (2046) USA (5376) Carpenter (16) Brink (105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 