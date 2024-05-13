More than 6700 residents were evacuated from border settlements in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, together with volunteers and representatives of local communities, continue to carry out evacuation measures. More than 6,700 people have already been evacuated from the Kharkiv region’s border area, including 535 children and 128 people with reduced mobility.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the population is constantly being warned about the need to evacuate the border settlements.











SES psychologists also work at intermediate evacuation centres and provide support to people who are forced to leave their homes due to active hostilities.







"In total, more than 6,700 residents have been evacuated from the border settlements of Kharkiv region, including 535 children and 128 people with limited mobility," the SES said.

According to the head of the RMA, Sinehubov, about 200 people remain in Vovchansk, and the occupiers are being held back at all approaches to the city.