Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 485,430 people (+1400 per day), 351 aircraft, 7496 tanks, 12,515 artillery systems, 14,460 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 485,430 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 485430 (+1400) people,

tanks - 7496 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 14460 (+43) units,

artillery systems - 12515 (+28) units,

MLRS - 1070 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 798 (+1) units,

aircraft - 351 (+1) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9985 (+49),

cruise missiles - 2197 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 16907 (+29) units,

special equipment - 2054 (+6)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.