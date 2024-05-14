Man in military uniform beat girl with crutch in Odesa. Regional TCR and SS launches internal investigation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A man who introduced himself as an employee of TCR beat a 19-year-old girl with a crutch in Odesa. The Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The victim reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

What does the victim say about the beating by the TCR representative?

According to the girl, she and three boys came to the police station of the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, 42 Hretska Street, to file a statement about the situation with the taxi driver.

"While I was writing a statement to the district police department, a man in military uniform came in with a crutch in his hand (an important detail). He introduced himself as an employee of the TCR. He was next to the police officers at the time of drawing up the statement," she said in the post.

Later, according to her, law enforcement officers let two 19-year-olds go. As for the third one, they intended to take him to the local TCR to "figure out." The 19-year-old girl, according to the victim herself, received permission from representatives of the TCR to go with the boy.

However, when the guy was put in the car, they refused to let the girl in. Then she started filming everything that was happening. At that moment, a man in a military uniform ran up to her and beat her with a crutch.











Response of Odesa Regional TCR and SS to the event

Subsequently, the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support responded to the information about the girl's beating.

As noted, an internal investigation has been launched into the incident that occurred the other day during the curfew with a citizen in Odesa on Hretska Street.

"If the guilt of the TCR and SS representatives is identified and proven, they will be brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation. The management of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS condemns any manifestations of violence and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to establish the real circumstances," the statement said.