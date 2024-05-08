Death of mobilised man in TCR of Kryvyi Rih: mother suspects violent acts, prosecutor’s office says possible abuse of power. VIDEO

After the death of a man liable for military service on the territory of the military commissariat in Kryvyi Rih, the Kryvyi Rih Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Eastern Region opened criminal proceedings over the possible abuse of authority by officials of the Saksahansk TCR and the SS in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region.

The report states that it is likely that the abuse of power could have led to the death of the mobilised person.

"At present, priority investigative (search) actions are planned in the criminal proceedings and forensic examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing," the prosecutor's office said.

Meanwhile, a video of the deceased man's mother is being shared on social media.

The woman notes that she suspects her son's violent death.

"I saw him, and 15 minutes later he was gone, after my meeting," she says.

The mother also claims that her son had never had an epileptic seizure before.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 5 May 2024, a man liable for military service died on the territory of the Saksahansk TCR and SS in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a "sudden sharp deterioration in his health".

Resonant death of a mobilised man in Transcarpathia

At the end of April, Censor.NET informed about the death of a mobilised man in Zakarpattia.

As noted, the conscript had an epileptic seizure and died on the way to the training centre.

The Ombudsman's Office has opened an investigation into the death of a man liable for military service on his way to a training centre in Zakarpattia. The Office of the Prosecutor General also opened an investigation into the death.