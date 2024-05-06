Conflict near the shopping centre in Vynohradiv: Roma admitted that they acted aggressively and repaired damaged fence and gate. PHOTO

The participants in the hooliganism near the 1st department of the Berehove RTCR and SS in Vynohradiv pleaded guilty and restored the damaged fence and gate in front of the TCR at their own expense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Transcarpathian Regional TCR and SS.

The report reminds that the media space of Ukraine has spread information about the unacceptable actions of representatives of the Roma nationality near one of the territorial centres of recruitment and social support in Transcarpathia, which took place on 3 May this year.

"The participants of these hooligan events pleaded guilty and restored the damaged fence and gate of the 1st department of the Berehove RTCR and SS (Vynohradiv) at their own expense.

The perpetrators of the incident admitted that they had acted too emotionally, thoughtlessly, aggressively and anti-state. Everything should be resolved in the legal field," the TCR said.





What preceded this?

According to Zakarpattya 24, late in the evening of 3 May, it became known about the riots in Vynohradiv near the local military commissariat (TCR). A group of Roma from the village of Onok, Berehovo district, came there, and a clash broke out between them and the employees of the TCR. According to the newspaper, the reason was that the Roma accused the employees of the TCR of kidnapping people.

Recently, a group of civilians attacked a soldier of a territorial recruitment centre in Chernivtsi region. The employee of the recruitment centre fired into the ground to defend himself. No one was injured.