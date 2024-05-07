Conscript died on the territory of TCR in Kryvyi Rih

On 5 May 2024, a serviceman died on the territory of the Saksahansk TCR and SS in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration in his health.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Public Relations Service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support.

Reportedly, the sharp deterioration in the health of the conscript was accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure.

The TCR assures that an ambulance was immediately called, and the serviceman was provided with first aid until it arrived.

"The patrol police officers who arrived at the scene stated that the soldier had died of biological death without signs of physical impact," the statement said.

Investigations into the death of the citizen are ongoing, and the TCR asks that until they are completed, "please refrain from emotional and unverified statements and judgements".