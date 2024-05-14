Day in Donetsk region: Three districts are under occupiers’ fire. Damaged houses. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck the Donetsk region 11 times during the day, damaging a number of buildings. There was no information on casualties.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

The Russians shelled the Mariinka community, in particular Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Maksymilianivka and Antonivka. Also, 3 houses were damaged in Veselyi Hai of the Karkhiv community.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was damaged as a result of shelling in Torske in the Lyman community. A house in Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community was also damaged.

Bakhmut district.

11 private houses, a multi-storey building and 3 outbuildings were damaged in Chasiv Yar community. In Siversk, 2 houses and a non-residential building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 318 people, including 46 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

