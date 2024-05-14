We are preparing for any development. If there is attempt to attack, we will respond, - OTGT "Siversk" about Sumy region

As of the morning of 14 May, the situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, with the occupiers shelling settlements near the Russian border.

This was reported on Radio Liberty by the spokesman for the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group of Troops (OTGT) Vadym Mysnyk, Censor.NET Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the past day alone, the Ukrainian military recorded 55 shellings in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"The enemy has been pulling together certain units and increasing its presence on the border with Ukraine. We track these movements of personnel and equipment. They are also redeploying. In particular, the border in Sumy region with Russia is 560 kilometres long. This is a very large area, and we are monitoring where the enemy forces are concentrated, where they carry out the biggest shelling and try to reconnoiter our defences using sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs - Ed.). That is, we are preparing for any development. And if there is an attempt to penetrate the territory of Ukraine, to take offensive actions, we will respond," says the spokesman for OTGT "Siversk".

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region during day: 1 person was killed, 3 others were wounded. PHOTOS

The threat of an offensive on Sumy

As reported, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that a powerful offensive of Russian troops towards Sumy is expected. The head of the Sumy CMA, Oleksiy Drozdenko, noted that no offensive by Russian troops against Sumy and the region has been recorded so far.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

Read more: Enemy continues to storm Chasiv Yar, city is being destroyed by artillery and GABs - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The White House said said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.