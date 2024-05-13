Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region during day: 1 person was killed, 3 others were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 12 May, Russian occupants fired on 24 settlements in Sumy region. A total of 210 hostile attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"The attacks left one man dead and three others injured. In addition, six private houses and three cars were damaged," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

Shelling of Sumy region on 13 May

The RMA reported that at night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Krasnopilska communities were shelled.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (12 explosions).

Bilopilska community: attacks with MLRS (8 explosions), mortars (3 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

As a reminder, on Saturday, 11 May, the Russian army fired a missile at the infrastructure of the Sumy suburb. One woman died as a result of the shelling.










