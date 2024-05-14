Occupiers attacked private house in Kharkiv: Klymenko shows photo from place of enemy hit. PHOTO

Russian invaders have once again struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. A private house was destroyed as a result of an enemy strike.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The minister noted that no one was in the house at the time of the attack.

"Kharkiv. There was someone's house here on the site of the stones. Until Russia destroyed it. It was fortunate that no one was home at the time of the attack," Klymenko said in a post.

In addition, according to Klymenko, a total of 16 people were injured during hostile shelling, including 3 children. Apartment buildings were also damaged.

The Interior Minister added that emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. He also urged people to take shelter if they hear an alarm.

In the evening, on 14 May, several explosions occurred in Kharkiv again.