Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again - Terekhov

On the evening of 14 May, several explosions occurred in Kharkiv again.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

‘An explosion was heard in Kharkiv again... And another explosion,’ Terekhov said.

On 14 May, at 6:30 a.m., the occupiers struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with KABs. 4 people were injured. In the afternoon, the ruscists hit a high-rise building in the centre of Kharkiv. 15 people were injured.

Read more: Occupier shot dead 46-year-old civilian at close range in Vovchansk community: Another man is reported missing