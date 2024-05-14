ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9909 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 612 3

Number of casualties from Russian strikes on Kharkiv rises to 18. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv’s residential sector by the occupiers on 14 May, 18 people have been reported injured.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"During the ground fighting in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to try to terrorise the civilian population of the regional centre," the statement said.

Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня

As noted, today, on 14 May, Russians carried out 7 air strikes on the residential sector of Kharkiv.

Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня

See more: Consequences of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: 2 people killed, at least 10 private houses damaged. PHOTOS

The number of victims has risen to 18.

"A 12-year-old girl was wounded - she is in moderate condition. Also, a 61-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man are in light condition," said Syniehubov.

Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня

Before that, he reported 17 victims: "The number of victims is 17. Among them are a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in average condition.

10 women and 5 men. The oldest man is 87 years old.

In total, 1 civilian man is in serious condition. 11 people sustained moderate injuries. 5 are in light condition.

Six people are hospitalised," he wrote.

Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня
Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня
Наслідки атаки на Харків 14 травня

To recap, today the occupiers struck at Kharkiv, hitting the 10th floor of an apartment building.

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kharkiv (1281)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 