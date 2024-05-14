Number of casualties from Russian strikes on Kharkiv rises to 18. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv’s residential sector by the occupiers on 14 May, 18 people have been reported injured.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"During the ground fighting in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to try to terrorise the civilian population of the regional centre," the statement said.

As noted, today, on 14 May, Russians carried out 7 air strikes on the residential sector of Kharkiv.

The number of victims has risen to 18.

"A 12-year-old girl was wounded - she is in moderate condition. Also, a 61-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man are in light condition," said Syniehubov.

Before that, he reported 17 victims: "The number of victims is 17. Among them are a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in average condition.



10 women and 5 men. The oldest man is 87 years old.



In total, 1 civilian man is in serious condition. 11 people sustained moderate injuries. 5 are in light condition.



Six people are hospitalised," he wrote.







To recap, today the occupiers struck at Kharkiv, hitting the 10th floor of an apartment building.