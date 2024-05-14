Consequences of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: 2 people killed, at least 10 private houses damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 14 May, two civilians were killed in the town of Vovchansk and the village of Hatyshche as a result of hostile attacks in the Kharkiv region, and private households were damaged in Borova.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted by the regional prosecutor's office, the border community of Vovchansk continues to be under massive attacks by the Russian army.



Thus, on 14 May, an enemy drone flew into a residential building in Vovchansk, causing a fire to break out and killing an 80-year-old woman. Also today, an 83-year-old man died in the village of Hatyshche as a result of shelling by the occupiers.

In addition, on 14 May, at around 11:30 a.m., Russian proxies shelled the village of Borova in Izium district. At least 10 private households were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used Tornado-S MLRS to strike Borova.

To recap, the General Staff reported that the greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions. In particular, Russian troops intensified shelling of the Vovchansk community. Over the past few days, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped in the direction of Vovchansk.

The situation in Vovchansk

For example, on 13 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defence Forces had pushed the Russians back from Vovchansk.

As of 14 May, combing of urban areas in Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this sector over the last day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.