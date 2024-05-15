Slovak Prime Minister Fico was wounded during shooting, his condition is serious, - Slovak media (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 15 May, Slovak media reported a shooting near the building where the government of the republic was holding a visiting meeting.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication aktuality.sk.

As noted, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in the shooting and is currently being taken to hospital. The attacker has been detained.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Slovak President Chaputova visits Moshchun to honor fallen defenders. PHOTOS





As noted, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was wounded during the shooting and is currently being taken to the hospital. The attacker was detained.

More information is currently unknown.

As the publication pluska.sk notes, Fico suffered 2-3 wounds, allegedly in the limbs, chest and stomach. According to the publication, his condition is assessed as "very serious".

"Fico was shot several times, he is currently in a life-threatening condition. As of now, he is being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, as the road to Bratislava would take too long, given the need for urgent intervention. The next few hours will decide everything," - it is noted in a message on Fico's official Facebook account.