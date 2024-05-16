Imam of Kharkiv mosque, Artur Yakubov, was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 14 May, 34-year-old Artur Yakubov, who was the imam of one of the mosques of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Crimea, was killed in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Religious Administration of the Muslims of Crimea (RAMC).

"We all belong to Allah, and we will all return to Him. Yesterday (14 May - ed.), our brother and comrade, the Imam of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Artur Yakubov, was killed in the battles for his native Kharkiv region.

We express our sincere condolences to Arthur's family, friends and relatives. Our brother is survived by his wife and three children," the statement said.

In 2023, Artur Yakubov voluntarily joined the Defence Forces, journalist Elvina Seitbullayeva said.

"During the full-scale war, he saw with his own eyes the Russian invasion and the first battles in the Kharkiv region. He took his family abroad and returned to Ukraine. His house, which was located in a village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, was destroyed by the Russian invaders," she wrote.

Read more: Serviceman, Director of Mena Museum of Local Lore Vitalii Krutyi was killed in Kharkiv region

In civilian life, Artur Yakubov also taught at the Crimean Tatar lyceum "Birlik School" in the village of Chaika, Kyiv region. He volunteered in the frontline regions.