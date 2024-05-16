Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked localities in the Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, aircraft and UAVs. As a result of Russian aggression, 20 people, including a child, were injured.

the police of the Kherson region.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled the coastal areas of Dniprovsky and Korabelny districts of Kherson with artillery. The shells damaged a kindergarten, a multi-storey building, a car and a factory building.

In Stanislav, a private house was damaged as a result of an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone.

"As a result of yesterday's air strike by Russian troops on the central part of the city, the number of casualties increased to 20 people. The youngest wounded is 15 years old, the oldest is 97, all of them are being provided with medical assistance, three people are in serious condition. In the epicentre of the explosions of three guided bombs, 10 private and 11 multi-storey buildings, a medical institution, an administrative building, two schools, eight civilian cars and an outbuilding were damaged," the police commented on the attack on Kherson on 15 May.

