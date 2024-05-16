Russian troops attacked Nikopol region 10 times with drones and artillery. Almost thousand families left without electricity in one of settlements - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 10 times.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"Nikopol region. The enemy attacked it 10 times during the day. They used heavy artillery and sent kamikaze drones. They hit the district centre, where they damaged a private house, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility. The consequences of the evening shelling are still being clarified," said Lysak.

Explosions were also heard in Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske rural communities.

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians destroyed two houses and an outbuilding. The shelling damaged a power facility and 4 power lines. Almost a thousand families in one of the settlements were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to repair the damage.

There were no casualties.

