Occupiers shelled public transport in Kherson. PHOTOS

The Russian military continues to terrorise civilians in the Kherson community and target civilian objects.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today public transport in Kherson came under another hostile attack by Russians.

One of the buses of the city utility company was attacked by Russians three times with a drone.

Наслідки обстрілу Херсону

In addition, the car of a private carrier was damaged.

Наслідки обстрілу Херсону

Mrochko said that the drivers and passengers were not injured.

Наслідки обстрілу Херсону
Наслідки обстрілу Херсону
Наслідки обстрілу Херсону

