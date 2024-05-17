Occupiers shelled public transport in Kherson. PHOTOS
The Russian military continues to terrorise civilians in the Kherson community and target civilian objects.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, today public transport in Kherson came under another hostile attack by Russians.
One of the buses of the city utility company was attacked by Russians three times with a drone.
In addition, the car of a private carrier was damaged.
Mrochko said that the drivers and passengers were not injured.
