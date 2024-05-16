As result of another shelling in Kherson region, one person was killed and another wounded

Today, the occupiers shelled another settlement in Kherson region, there is a dead and wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on May 16, at about 4:10 p.m., the Russian army fired on another settlement in the Kherson region.

The explosions killed a 45-year-old man. Another 44-year-old man was injured and is being treated by doctors.

As a reminder, today, May 16, the occupiers shelled the village of Vysoke, Beryslav district, Kherson region, killing one person and injuring four others.

In addition, Russian troops attacked an outpatient clinic in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region. No one was injured.

On May 16, Korabelnyi district of Kherson also came under Russian shelling, and two people were injured.