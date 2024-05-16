Two people were injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Kherson

Today, on May 16, Russians shelled residential areas of Korabelnyi district in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after 4 p.m., the Russian army shelled residential areas of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result of the attack, a 54-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and closed brain injury.



The woman was indoors during the shelling. The wounded woman refused to be hospitalized and received medical care on the spot.

Later it became known about another victim - a man born in 1972 with a preliminary diagnosis of mine-blast trauma was taken to a Kherson hospital. He is currently undergoing further examination.



It is reported that the man was injured during the hostile shelling of Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

