Enemy dropped explosives from drone in Kherson region. Head of village administration was wounded - head of RMA Prokudin. PHOTO

On the evening of May 17, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav. A car carrying the head of the Novotroitsk village military administration, Serhii Peretiatko, came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that the man survived, but sustained injuries to his chest, arm and leg. An ambulance took him to the hospital.

"Since the community headed by Serhii Hryhorovych is under temporary Russian occupation, he helped his colleagues from Stanislav," Prokudin said.

He also added that the village of Stanislav is constantly under enemy attack.

As a reminder, on 16 May, the occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson region again. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured.