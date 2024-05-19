During night, Russian army shelled Nikopol district: sanatorium, 7 private houses, power lines, and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 19 May, the Russian army shelled Nikopol, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities in the Dnipro region with artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
It is noted that since the evening the aggressor has fired three times at Nikopol district. The district center, Pokrovske village, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under artillery fire.
A sanatorium, 7 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a scooter were damaged. The power line and gas pipeline were damaged.
No one was injured.
