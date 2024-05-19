Occupiers hit Kupiansk direction with MLRS: 5 people died and 10 were injured PHOTO report (updated)

Russians attacked the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, five civilians were killed and nine were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS in Novoosynove and Kivsharivka.

What is known about the dead and injured

Men aged 64, 65 and 58 and two women aged 56 and 72 died.

Five men and four women were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance.

According to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, five people have been killed and ten wounded.

As noted, the Russian military shelled Novoosynove village at approximately 10:30 a.m. A 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the village. In addition, six civilians were injured, including four women and two men.

The occupiers attacked the village of Kivsharivka around 10:50 a.m. The central part of the settlement was hit. A 72-year-old woman and two men aged 59 and 64 were killed there. Another woman and three men were injured.

