Russians launched rocket attack on recreation center in suburbs of Kharkiv: 5 people died, 16 were injured - Terekhov

Russians launched a rocket attack on a recreation center in the suburbs of Kharkiv: 5 people died, 16 were injured, - Terekhov

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Terrorism in its original form. The explosions that Kharkiv heard around noon happened in a nearby suburb. Two Russian rockets flew into a recreation center where people were resting, killing five people and injuring sixteen others," the mayor wrote.

Terekhov added that every rocket, every projectile, every explosion is a direct violation of all international norms, a crime against humanity.

"We will never break. Each act of aggression only strengthens our will, our desire for victory. We protect our land, our children, our future.

After all, every life is priceless. And every loss is an indescribable pain. But together we are strong. Together we are invincible," Terekhov assured.

Also remind, today around 10 am the Russians attacked the Kharkiv district. From the beginning, it was known about 3 dead and 8 wounded.