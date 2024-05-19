Russian troops shelled Nikopol region 16 times with drones and artillery. One person was injured - RMA. PHOTOS

A woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on Telegram channel.

"Russian troops attacked Nikopol district 16 times during the day. They fired twice from artillery and used almost a dozen kamikaze drones," he said.

According to him, an industrial enterprise, several infrastructure facilities, and a five-storey residential building were damaged.

In addition, a 55-year-old woman was injured. She was provided with the necessary medical care. She will be treated at home.

"The aggressor also terrorised the communities of Kryvyi Rih. He hit Zelenodolsk with artillery. He also sent a rocket to the area. The debris fell in one of the settlements. The consequences are being clarified. People are safe," wrote the head of the RMA.

He also reminded that in the evening, the defenders of the sky shot down a rocket in the Novomoskovsk district. The falling debris caused a fire. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured.

